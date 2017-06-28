Billy Bob’s Texas Future Murky With Ownership Lawsuit Between Father And Son

The World’s Largest Honky Tonk might be in trouble.

A fight between investors is splitting up families and old friendships, and here are some of the most informative takes on the story I could find. Basically, it all stems from plans for the future of the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. One group knows the area needs development to survive, and the other wants to make sure the character of the area is preserved.

You’d think it would be possible to do both, but apparently not – and now the rupture has showed up in a fight over Billy Bob’s Texas.

As of Tuesday, late filings led the judge to extend a temporary restraining order.

So, who is involved in all this? Basically, it’s Billy Minick and Brad Hickman on one side, leading support for a partnership with a California developer that has plans for the Stockyards – a source of concern to preservationists. On the other is the Murrin family, longtime fixtures in the Stockyards; and Concho Minick – Billy Minick’s son, and the man who followed his father as manager of the club.

Finally, a great look at the issues that got us where we are today.