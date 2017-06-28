Black Sabbath’s Final Concert Captured for ‘The End of the End’ Film

By Abby Hassler

Black Sabbath might be done touring, but they have captured their iconic final concert in their upcoming documentary, The End of the End. The film will hit select theaters worldwide for a one-night-only event Sept. 28, according to the film’s official site, blacksabbathfilmtickets.com.

Directed by Dick Carruthers, the film features behind-the-scenes banter, intimate personal anecdotes, onstage footage and never-before-seen in-studio material.

“To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special,” Black Sabbath told RollingStone. “It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans, who’ve been incredibly loyal to us through the years. We never dreamed in the early days that we’d be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf.”

Tickets for the one-night event are on sale now on sale.