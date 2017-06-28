Michelle Rodriguez Threatens To Leave ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise If Changes Aren’t Made

Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez, who has appeared in 5 of the 8 movies, feels the women of the franchise deserve more attention, and posted this.
TooFab reports Fate Of The Furious set Rodriguez’s character “Letty”, plus “Ramsey” (Nathalie Emmanuel), “Tej” (Ludacris) and “Roman” (Tyrese) to the side, making room to expand the characters played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham.
I can understand Michelle’s feelings, being she is part of the original core cast.
Fast & Furious 9 is slated for release April 19, 2019 and #10, April 2, 2021.