Michelle Rodriguez Threatens To Leave ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise If Changes Aren’t Made

June 28, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Fast & Furious, Michelle Rodriquez

Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez, who has appeared in 5 of the 8 movies, feels the women of the franchise deserve more attention, and posted this.

TooFab reports Fate Of The Furious set Rodriguez’s character “Letty”, plus “Ramsey” (Nathalie Emmanuel), “Tej” (Ludacris) and “Roman” (Tyrese) to the side, making room to expand the characters played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham.

I can understand Michelle’s feelings, being she is part of the original core cast.

Fast & Furious 9 is slated for release April 19, 2019 and #10, April 2, 2021.

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live