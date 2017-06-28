Gerard Butler Pays Tribute To Late Costar Michael Nyqvist

Michael Nyqvist might be a name you recognize, but you will know his face. He was in the original Girl with the Dragon Tattoo film, John Wick, and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.

Sadly, Nyqvist has passed away at the age of 56. The actor had been battling lung cancer for the last year. His publicist confirmed the news in a statement saying…

“It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that our beloved Michael, one of Sweden’s most respected and accomplished actors, has passed away quietly surrounded by family after a year long battle with lung cancer. Michael’s joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him. His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him.”

Of course, Michael’s costars are paying tribute, no one’s more moving than his Hunter Killer costar Gerard Butler. Butler made a Facebook video to share his condolences and ended up giving us some insight into what an amazing person Nyqvist was.

Butler mentioned that Hunter Killer hasn’t been released yet. He’s simply heartbroken that they won’t be able to sit down and watch the final film product before it gets released.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Michael’s friends and family during this difficult time.