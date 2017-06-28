Gotham Star Donal Logue Tweeted A Plea To Help Find His Missing Son, Then Deleted The Tweet

Is Jade Logue still missing?

Honestly we have no idea what’s going on here. Actor Donal Logue sent out a tweet on Tuesday saying that his 16-year-old son Jade has gone missing. Logue gave his son’s height, weight, last known location, and the clothing he had been wearing in what seemed like a legitimate search for his child.

Please repost this ASAP for my friend Donal Logue whose son Jade has gone missing in NYC. Please repost and say prayers he makes it home 🙏🙌 pic.twitter.com/SYoIOs72UY — Maeve Quinlan (@maevequinlan) June 27, 2017

While it’s unclear if a police report was filed, several other celebrities shared the tweet in an effort to help find Jade. However, Logue has already deleted the missing tweet from his account. Not only that, but Logue has not given an update of any kind, leaving us all very confused and concerned.

We’re hoping that means Jade has been found and is ok.