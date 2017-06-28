Gotham Star Donal Logue Tweeted A Plea To Help Find His Missing Son, Then Deleted The Tweet

June 28, 2017 5:14 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Child, donal logue, Gotham, jade, Missing, Son, Tweet, twitter

Is Jade Logue still missing?

Honestly we have no idea what’s going on here. Actor Donal Logue sent out a tweet on Tuesday saying that his 16-year-old son Jade has gone missing. Logue gave his son’s height, weight, last known location, and the clothing he had been wearing in what seemed like a legitimate search for his child.

While it’s unclear if a police report was filed, several other celebrities shared the tweet in an effort to help find Jade. However, Logue has already deleted the missing tweet from his account. Not only that, but Logue has not given an update of any kind, leaving us all very confused and concerned.

We’re hoping that means Jade has been found and is ok.

