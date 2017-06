My bologna has a first name, it’s O-S-C-A-R. My bologna has a second name it’s M-A-Y-E-R.

No bologna here. The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is getting a few new friends! In addition to the WeinerMini and WeinerRover, the Weiner Fleet is getting a motorcycle and drone!

We changed every one of our hot dogs for the better, and we’re on a mission to put one in every hand. Only Oscar Mayer could go this big. pic.twitter.com/9Mvvr6BKbq — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) June 26, 2017

On July 4th, the entire fleet will set out on their travels starting in Weiner, Arkansas, while bringing hotdogs to the entire town.