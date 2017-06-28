Marriage Survey Shows 2/3 Know Spouse’s Social Media Passwords

The Today Show surveyed married adults on a bunch of issues.
91% said children aren’t necessary for a happy or complete marriage
58% say they share household chores equally
25% say the most common argument involves money
And 65% know their partner’s social media passwords.
Are you among the 2/3 who do or the 1/3 who don’t?
My mate isn’t on social media but if he was I can guarantee I wouldn’t want his password. I feel ick just thinking about going into any of his accounts for anything. Not that I wouldn’t have done it with past, non-trustworthy mates. Even then, I’d have felt ick… you know?