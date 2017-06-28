Marriage Survey Shows 2/3 Know Spouse’s Social Media Passwords

June 28, 2017 11:10 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Passwords, Social Media, Spouse

The Today Show surveyed married adults on a bunch of issues.

91% said children aren’t necessary for a happy or complete marriage

58% say they share household chores equally

25% say the most common argument involves money

And 65% know their partner’s social media passwords.

Are you among the 2/3 who do or the 1/3 who don’t?

My mate isn’t on social media but if he was I can guarantee I wouldn’t want his password. I feel ick just thinking about going into any of his accounts for anything. Not that I wouldn’t have done it with past, non-trustworthy mates. Even then, I’d have felt ick… you know?

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live