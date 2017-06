Forget posting your vacation pictures.

Aviva reports a new survey of 2,000 people in the U.K. reveals 73% of people feel annoyed when seeing someone’s vacation pics on social media.

Perhaps they feel doing so indicates self-absorption?

The most despised photo… are “hot dog legs” shots… you know, where you take a picture of your legs to your knees, which is often done when tanning.

Oh, and keep in mind, posting while on vacation let’s the criminal minded know… you’re NOT home… ugh!