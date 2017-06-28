Our Cats and Dogs Are Getting Fatter

June 28, 2017 10:28 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Dog, Fat, Fatter, Pets

How to keep our pets around longer? Keep them at their ideal weight.

We’ve all seen experts warn that most of America is pushing the envelope of obesity – so it shouldn’t be surprising that our pets are in the same boat.

Veterinarians at Oregon’s Banfield Pet Hospital studied 10 years’ worth of visits and found that the number of obese cats is up 169% – with dangerously fat dogs up 158%.

That can cut years from the life of a pet – and increase vet bills an average of 30%.

My mate weighs our dog weekly and notices when he’s up to 67 lbs instead of 65. That’s when he doesn’t get his daily cheese for a spell. We’re doing our best to have him live as long as we do.

