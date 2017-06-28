Over 100,000 Expected In Dallas This Week For MegaFest 2017

Dallas is expecting people from across the globe downtown today through Saturday, for T.D. Jakes Ministries MegaFest 2017!

The event is FREE to everyone!

According to their website, “MegaFest continues to empower, entertain, and embolden attendees from around the world. For more than a decade, MegaFest has been synonymous with family entertainment. We believe that the family that enjoys entertainment together, stays together! After a brief hiatus in 2016, MegaFest is returning to Dallas this summer – June 28 through July 1 – and the experience is well worth the wait. Whether you’re passionate about film and entertainment, entrepreneurship, technology, education, healthcare and fitness, or arts and culture, this phenomenal four-day conference in Dallas, TX has something for everyone!”

Click HERE for the schedule and more details.

 

