Strangers Buy A New Car For Rockwall Man Who Walks 3 Miles To Work

June 28, 2017 5:33 AM By Jody Dean
This is one of those stories that shows you how good people can really be.

A guy in Rockwall spots a young man walking one day, and learns he walks to work every day. Giving him a ride, Andy Mitchell about 20-year-old Justin Korva’s story – and posted his admiration for the hardworking Korva on Facebook when he got home.

One thing led to another, and soon Mitchell and his friends were secretly raising money to buy Korva the car he’d long been saving to buy.

Last Friday, Justin got his new car – thanks to the act of a complete stranger and his friends.

Wow.

