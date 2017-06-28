Strangers Buy New Car For Rockwall Man Who Walked Three Miles To Work Everyday

June 28, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: andy mitchell, Dallas, DFW, donation, justin korva, Local, New Car, Rockwall, Strangers, taco casa

Rockwall resident Justin Korva would walk the three miles to work every single day.  One day, Andy Mitchell gave the 20-year-old a ride, and Justin explained how he was trying to better himself, and save up to purchase a car of his own one day.

After listening to his story, Andy decided to start a collection.  He and some friends starting collecting funds by setting up a donation box in a local restaurant.  Never doubt the power and kindness of strangers, because Friday, Mitchell and friends were able to present Justin with a brand new Toyota Camry of his own.

Along with the new car, Korva also received a $500 gas card, two years of free oil changes, and one year of car insurance.  He told Fox 4, “It’s just an instant blessing, an instant surprise.”

Via Fox 4

