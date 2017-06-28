There’s A Conspiracy Theory Surrounding Taylor Swift’s New Album And There’s No Way It Isn’t True

There’s a lot of mystery surrounding the followup to Taylor Swift’s mega huge album 1989.
We hardly know anything at all right now, but one Twitter account, @blessedswifty, is convinced her album has something to do with the concept of “time.”
They’ve got back months, and found comments Swift made on Instagram that refer to time, and pictures that she and her people have tweeted that reference time and clocks. We think this conspiracy theory might actually be legit, y’all.
We’ll remain convinced this is true until someone points us to something in the direction that says otherwise.
