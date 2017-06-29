Adele Says Her Days Of Touring Are Coming To A Close

" So this is it after 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across uk+ Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard out an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now. ❤️Adele " 😭😭 ok just typing that out made me cry hopefully this helps you if you can't understand her writing ❤️ @adele @wembleystadium @adele.vids stay safe tonight at the concert and be kind to one another !! #AdeleatWembley #adelelive2017 #adelefinale2017

