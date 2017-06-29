‘Affluenza’ Mom Tonya Couch May Face More Jail Time

‘Affluenza’ mom, 50-year-old Tonya Couch, was set to attend court today, as the Tarrant County DA’s office asks Judge Wayne Salvant to revoke her bond, and return her to jail, according to CBS 11.

Officials allege Couch was drinking alcohol earlier this month, had possession of a gun, and both violate her bond conditions.

After Couch and her son Ethan fled to Mexico in 2015, she was charged with hindering apprehension and money laundering

Ethan is currently on his 2nd year of a two-year jail term as condition of his adult probation for killing (4) people at age 16, while drunk behind the wheel in 2013.

Story developing…