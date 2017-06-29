‘Affluenza’ Mom Tonya Couch May Face More Jail Time

June 29, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: 'Affluenza" Mom Tonya Couch, Alcohol, Drunk Driving, Ethan Couch, Illegal Gun Possession, Tarrant County DA's Office, Tonya Couch

‘Affluenza’ mom, 50-year-old Tonya Couch, was set to attend court today, as the Tarrant County DA’s office asks Judge Wayne Salvant to revoke her bond, and return her to jail, according to CBS 11.

Officials allege Couch was drinking alcohol earlier this month, had possession of a gun, and both violate her bond conditions.

After Couch and her son Ethan fled to Mexico in 2015, she was charged with hindering apprehension and money laundering

Ethan is currently on his 2nd year of a two-year jail term as condition of his adult probation for killing (4) people at age 16, while drunk behind the wheel in 2013.

Story developing…

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live