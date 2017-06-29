Comedian Hannibal Buress Hired A Stand-In For The Spider-Man Premiere & It Worked

Hannibal Buress got his claim to fame as co-host of the Eric Andre show. He’s also pretty well known for making the Bill Cosby rape allegations viral after talking about it in one of his standup sets. Most recently, he landed a pretty big role in the new Baywatch film, plus a role in Spider-Man Homecoming, where he plays a high school coach at Peter Parker’s school.

With every new movie release, there is always a premiere that includes a red carpet and tons of celebrity interviews. Unfortunately though, Hannibal couldn’t make it to the Spider-Man premiere. so he sent the next best thing…a dude that looks nothing like him as an official substitute. Apparently he paid this guy $500 to fill in.

I'm out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere. In theaters July 8th. pic.twitter.com/ggEdqt5oDr — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) June 29, 2017

Seriously, this guy look NOTHING like Buress! Perhaps that’s why it’s so funny that it fooled everyone! The Buress impersonator got some camera time too!

Check out my red carpet interview for #SpiderManHomecoming in theaters July 7th. https://t.co/RvpW9QPOMS — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) June 29, 2017

Wow! That was nothing short of amazing! Hannibal Buress is a comedic genius!