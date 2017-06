Attention all Facebook users!

You are now a part of the only social media app on the planet… with 2,000,000,000 monthly users!

Yeah, Reuters puts it into this perspective. Facebook now has more monthly users than the population of a single country, and of 6 of the seven continents!

This also means Facebook has DOUBLED it’s users, since Oct. 2012.

As of April, Facebook had 5 million advertisers. That’s just nutz! Wow!