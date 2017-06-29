Jumanji 2: Welcome to the Jungle – Official Trailer #1

According to Sony Pictures, “In a brand new Jumanji adventure, four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.”

Jumanji 2: Welcome To The Jungle, stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Missi Pyle, Jack Black, Bobby Cannavale, Tim Matheson, and Nick Jonas, just to name a few.

Jumanji 2: Welcome To The Jungle – in theaters Wed. Dec. 20!