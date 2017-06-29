Just Seeing A Smartphone Reduces Brainpower

According to a new study, your brainpower is significantly reduced when your smartphone is in reach – even if it’s off.

Researchers at the University of Texas found that just being near a phone lowers the brain’s ability to hold and process data at any given time.

It seems the phone being nearby causes the brain some trouble. Even though people feel like they’re giving their full attention to any task at hand, the brain is still using energy to resist reaching for the phone. Just the POSSIBILITY of using the phone is a brain drain.

The issue for me is that the flat square box holds the world’s information and I’m almost always in a state of wanting to know something new or answer a question on my mind. Making the fact that it’s nearby, irresistible. And therefore brain draining.

My phone is in peripheral vision as we speak. Is yours?