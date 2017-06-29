Last Radio Shack in DFW Will Be Closing this Friday

At one point 95 percent of Americans lived within 3 miles of a Radio Shack.

The last Radio Shack in DFW is located in Weatherford, at 1418 S. Main St. The Star Telegram reports that on Wednesday the store was covered in 70% off and everything must go signs. The Weatherford location is one of 23 stores that has received court approval to close down by the end of the month.

Back in May Radio Shack shut down 500 stores across the country and a few here in Dallas. The company has said that they would shut down 1,000 more. Better hurry fast get whatever’s left on the shelf.