Last Radio Shack in DFW Will Be Closing this Friday

June 29, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: Radio Shack, Store Closing, The Last One, Weatherford

At one point 95 percent of Americans lived within 3 miles of a Radio Shack.

The last Radio Shack in DFW is located in Weatherford, at 1418 S. Main St.  The Star Telegram reports that on Wednesday the store was covered in 70% off and everything must go signs. The Weatherford location is one of 23 stores that has received court approval to close down by the end of the month.

Back in May Radio Shack shut down 500 stores across the country and a few here in Dallas. The company has said that they would shut down 1,000 more. Better hurry fast get whatever’s left on the shelf.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live