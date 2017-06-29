Little Kid’s Haircut Tutorial Goes Horribly Wrong After Taking Too Much Off The Top

YouTube is great a place to find tutorials on pretty much anything. You can learn how to sew on a button. You can learn how to contour your face with makeup. How to create beach wave curls for your hair. How to tie a tie. There’s cooking lessons, cats…the list goes on and on.

But what happens when the tutorial goes wrong? Awesomely, awesomely wrong?

YouTuber Foxx Five normally gets his haircut by his son, who couldn’t be older than 10. Sounds strange to let a 10-year-old cut your hair, but dad considers it more of a father/son bonding moment.

Now this kid might be great at cutting his dad’s hair, he should leave cutting his own hair to the professionals. While trying to surprise his dad with a hair cutting tutorial video, things went horribly wrong. Just a little off the top. Whoops!

Oh yeah, he took a pretty significant chunk off the top of his head. After taking a long dramatic pause, the kid is still slightly stunned at what’s just happened.

Don’t worry though, after thinking about it, the kid decides it isn’t all that bad after all!