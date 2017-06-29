No, Whataburger Isn’t Closing All Their Restaurants In February 2018

There’s good news and bad news. Good news first…Whataburger isn’t shutting down every single restaurant across the country! Bad news…you fell for the hoax.

More than likely over the last week, you saw a story circulating on social media claiming that Whataburger would be closing the doors on all their restaurants starting February of 2018. FALSE! Sorry, it’s just not true.

Remember those stories that starting circulating last year, saying that The Walking Dead was going to be filming in DFW. When you click the link, the website gives you some sort of “gotcha” reply. This is exactly what happened with the Whataburger story.

Basically, there are numerous websites you can go to and generate your very own fake news story. All you have to do is fill in the blanks, then share it on social media. Most people never click the link and blindly share your story, this creating some viral fake news.

To make a long story short, Whataburger is NOT closing their doors. We repeat, Whataburger is NOT closing their doors.

An article is being circulated stating that Whataburger will be closing all stores. This article is a hoax, and we aren’t going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/Y6dF97urBO — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 28, 2017

Thanks for the clarification Whataburger. The idea is unthinkable!