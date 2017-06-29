Spider-Man Drops From The Ceiling To Grab His Coffee At Starbucks

June 29, 2017 6:36 AM By David Rancken
Marvel doesn’t need a gimmick to promote Spider-Man Homecoming. It’s Marvel! All their movies are fantastic!

Needless to say, but Marvel likes to have fun. Perhaps that’s why their movies are so much better than DC, but that’s another discussion for another day. So how does Marvel get people excited about Spider-Man? They send Spidey to Starbucks for some coffee!

Now, the trick here is that Spider-Man doesn’t just walk in for a tall Mocha Frap…he pops down from the ceiling using his spider webs!

Of course Sony Pictures was rolling on the customer’s reactions the entire time. There were a lot of jumpy moments, a few curse words, but overall everyone was laughing after getting a startle from Spidey.

There’s even a Stan Lee cameo! Wonder if that was Tom Holland in the suit?

