Woman Gets “Big Lebowskied” Spreading Her Mother’s Ashes

If you haven’t seen The Big Lebowski…shame on you! If you don’t have time to watch the movie, you should at least watch the ashes scene.

It’s great scene. One that could never happen in real life right? Wrong!

It finally happened! Lauren Hopson’s mother was trying to give her mother aka Nana the final send off that she wanted, which involved spreading her ashes over Scotswood Bridge in England. As mom starts to throw the ashes over the bridge, a gust of wind sends them right back in her face.

Hahahahaha! Nana is now in her hair, on her clothes, and a few particles might have made their way into her mouth. We’re pretty sure Nana is maniacally laughing in Heaven.