Women Pack For Vacation Earlier Than Men

A new survey has found that men rush around at the last minute to pack before vacation – while women are more organized.

Women start their packing four days before they leave – with more than one in 10 allowing a full week to get ready.

Guys, on the other hand, don’t start packing until three days before they go, with more than half admitting they often leave it until the last day.

At first this could appear that women are, in general, better planners and have it all together but…

Women have more stuff! More clothes, more shoes, more lotions and potions. It takes a while to DECIDE what to bring. That’s why we start early.

I’m continually trying to get my belongings down to the bare essentials. It makes day to day life – and packing – much smoother.