Weekend Things To Do: June 30-July 4

98.7K-LUV’s Blake Powers’ “9 #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW”

Friday/Tonight

Boston/Joan Jett & The Blackhearts at Starplex Pavilion

Friday Night Drags and Fireworks Show at Texas Motor Speedway – according to their website, “Friday Night Drags is heads up, street style drag racing. Racing is held on the one-eighth-mile pit road and the events are open to any automobile and any driver. Gates open nightly at 6:00 p.m. Drag Racing or Show-N-Shine entry fee is $20. Spectator entry is $10 per adult and $5 per child at gate 6. Parking is free outside gate 6 in the PSL lot or $20 for infield parking. BYOC – bring your own cooler, just remember no glass!”

Friday & Saturday

T.D. Jakes MegaFest Village Expo at Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center Dallas – continues, and according to their website, “The Expo is a place where ministries and businesses have the opportunity to showcase their products, goods, and services to the general public. Centered in the middle of a bustling expo hall, the Expo is free to the public. The stage plays host to diverse activities, from workshops and empowerment sessions to special performances and interactive fun!”

Fridays – Sept. 1

Grapevine Texas Summer Blast 2017 – Friday Night Fireworks – their website notes, “Celebrate the end of Summerblast with the spectacular fireworks show over Lake Grapevine. You bring your family and we’ll bring the fun! Be sure and download the special music to go along with this year’s show.Time: 9:30 p.m.

Location: Lake Grapevine

Cost: Free

Saturdays – Aug. 26

Sunday

Sundays – Sept. 3

Monday

The City of Dallas & 98.7K-LUV’s “Red, White & Boom On The Bridge” presented by Mrs. Baird’s Bread – 6-10pm at the Felix H. Lozada Sr. Gateway – Ronald Kirk Bridge & Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. Entertainment, food, music… and yes… FIREWORKS!!!

Tuesday

The Texas Rangers vs. Boston Red Sox – Globe Life Park – 7:05pm

Enjoy the 4th of July weekend while listening to 98.7K-LUV!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP