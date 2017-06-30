Avoid These Car-Arguments This Holiday Weekend

June 30, 2017 9:59 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: arguments, Car, holiday, Weekend

Taking a road trip with your significant other this July 4th? If so, chances are decent you’ll get into a tiff.

A new survey shows 75% of people admit to arguing in the car.

What are the fights about?

Backseat driving (48%), traffic (28%), running late (27%), telling the driver how to react to other drivers (27%), driver going too fast or too slow (15%), and music choices (10%).

Why do we fight?

25% say it’s being in tight quarters for a long time that leads to arguments.

27% say the arguments lead to the silent treatment for much of the drive.

Don’t forget these primary reasons for arguments – the same reasons babies cry – you’re hungry or sleepy!

