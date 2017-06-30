Five High School Friends Take The Same Photo For 35 Years

In 1982, a group of Southern Cal buddies visited a cabin on a lake in Northern Cal and took a picture together when you actually had to have a camera. And the rest is photographic history.

These friends made it a point to take a vacation together every five years – and retake the same picture. Such foresight!

Same lake, same cabin, same bench, in the same order, with the same pose.

The 2017 photo has just been released, marking the 35th anniversary of the original.

Scroll their six pics at FiveYearPhotos.com.

Wouldn’t you have loved to do this with your BFFs? Start now!