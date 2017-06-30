For A Mere $10,000, You Could Wear This Edible Pizza Bikini

Let’s be real, this bikini will never see the beach, the pool, or even the outdoors. Honestly, it may never make it onto your body due to be eaten immediately.

In honor of National Bikini Day, which is July 5th, the restaurant Villa Italian Kitchen has launched the Pizza-Kini. For a mere $10,000 you can discuss your future pizza bikini with their food stylist, who will make you a custom, wearable, and totally edible bikini.

The restaurant boasts of fresh ingredients, homemade dough, whole milk mozzarella cheese, and delicious pepperoni.

Bonus: the grease from the pepperoni can also act as a tanning solution! Woohoo!