Jerky Kid Responds To Reporter “Wouldn’t You Like To Know Weather Boy”

June 30, 2017 6:15 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: firewroks stand, Interview, Jerk, Kid, New reporter

Not all kids are jerks, but occasionally one slips through the cracks.

As the Fourth of July quickly approaches, people are out and about hitting up the fireworks stands, getting their last minute sparklers, black cats, and roman candles. Of course you may also see the occasional reporter who has set up camp out front, trying to get a good video clip for the holiday weekend’s festivities.

And trust us, there is no better clip than this poor “man on the street” reporter getting shut down by a kid. Even better is that this looks like a LIVE shot, meaning it got on the air! The Fox News 5 news reporter just wants to know what’s the best firework to buy this year. The answer he gets…

“Wouldn’t you like to know weather boy.”

Daaaaaaannnnngggggggggggggg!

