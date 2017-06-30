John Lithgow On Beatriz At Dinner: No One Considers Themselves The Villain, They Just Consider Themselves Right

John Lithgow just might be the greatest actor of all time. There is no role he can’t handle. He’s played everything from a loving father to a serial killer and now a somewhat racist billionaire in his new film Beatriz at Dinner.

Lithgow stars side by side with none other than Selma Hayek. Their two characters come from opposite ends of the world and under no circumstances would they ever be friends. While we haven’t seen the film yet, the trailer is just uncomfortable. Lithgow mentions that it was written just before the November election and politics were in the air, he doesn’t believe this is a political film.

For most of us, we will probably see Lithgow’s character as the bad guy. However, he has another take on the role, saying that villains don’t actually see themselves as villains. Basically he just considers himself right.

Of course Lithgow has had his share of nice guy roles. In fact, he’s got two new movies coming out at Christmas that should be fun. He’s playing Rebel Wilson’s dad in Pitch Perfect 3 and he’ll play Will Ferrell’s father in Daddy’s Home 2. A couple of fun stories from each of those sets…Rebel Wilson was his Australian accent coach on the set of PP3. Lithgow also mentioned that Will Ferrell is the sweetest man in Hollywood!

And yes we did bring up Harry and the Hendersons (best movie of all time). It seems Lithgow loves that movie too calling a great family film. He also mentioned he had really fond memories of shooting that movie. As for a Harry remake??? He might be down for the idea, but he would have to play Don Ameche’s part, old Dr. Wrightwood.

Beatriz at Dinner is in theaters now! Go see it!