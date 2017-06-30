Movie Review Wrap-Up: ‘The House’, ‘Despicable Me 3’, ‘Baby Driver’

The House – Rated R

Andrew J. Cohen directs this romp about a mother and father (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) who blow their daughter’s college fund and start an illegal casino in their basement to recoup the losses.

Critics: ?

Blake: when none of the established critics are willing to write a review on a movie… that says a lot without words. RUN! LOL!

Despicable Me 3 – Rated PG

Illumination, who brought audiences Despicable Me and the biggest animated hits of 2013 and 2015, Despicable Me 2 and Minions, continues the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters-Margo, Edith and Agnes-and the Minions in Despicable Me 3.

Directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, co-directed by Eric Guillon and written by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, the animated film is produced by Illumination’s Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy, and executive produced by Chris Renaud.

Joining Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig in Despicable Me 3 is Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award winner Trey Parker, co-creator of Comedy Central’s global phenomenon South Park and the Broadway smash The Book of Mormon. Parker voices the role of villain “Balthazar Bratt”, a former child star who’s grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the ’80s, and proves to be Gru’s most formidable nemesis to date.

Critics: “Despicable Me 3 should keep fans of the franchise consistently entertained with another round of colorful animation and zany — albeit somewhat scattershot — humor”, according to Rottentomatoes.com. 63% LIKE

Blake: my inside sources say Despicable Me 3 offers little new, but just enough of the same, to please kids during a less expensive matinee. Save the big bucks for a movie worthy of it!

Baby Driver – Rated R

A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

Critics: “Stylish, exciting, and fueled by a killer soundtrack, Baby Driver hits the road and it’s gone — proving fast-paced action movies can be smartly written without sacrificing thrills”, per Rottentomatoes.com. 97% LIKE!

Blake: those in the know who steer-me-straight, say Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, Lily James and Eliza Gonzalez make an excellent cast for this fast paced thrill ride and best rated NEW movie of the weekend! Baby Driver is the movie to see this 4th of July weekend!