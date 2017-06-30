MSNBC’s Joe & Mika Postpone Vacation To Respond To Trump’s Low IQ & Facelift Tweet

President Trump is embroiled in yet another Twitter fight.

This week the President took on Mika and Joe from Morning Joe on MSNBC. Trump has officially stopped watching the show, but somehow still knows when they talk about him. Trump once again took to Twitter to complain, saying…

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Both Democrats and Republicans were unhappy about the comments. However, these harsh words prompted Joe and Mika to postpone their vacation in order to appear on Morning Joe this morning and respond to Trump’s comments.

Mika made sure to thank everyone for standing up for her. She says she fine, but she also admitted being concerned for our country. Mika said…

.@morningmika: "It’s been fascinating and frightening and really sad for our country" #morningjoe pic.twitter.com/Ch9fekp905 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) June 30, 2017

Here’s the full discussion from this morning’s episode.