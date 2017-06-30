Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Is Tuesday July 4th at New York’s Coney Island

Last year, Joey Chesnut set a NEW hot dog eating record on 4th of July at New York’s Coney Island in the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Chesnut wolfed down 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes and will defend his title this weekend.

Miki Sudo ate 38.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes and will defend her championship.

The competition will air LIVE Tuesday July 4 on EPSN.

Wonder if Pepto Bismol or Gas-X are additional sponsors?