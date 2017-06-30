Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Is Tuesday July 4th at New York’s Coney Island

June 30, 2017 10:00 AM By Blake Powers
Last year, Joey Chesnut set a NEW hot dog eating record on 4th of July at New York’s Coney Island in the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

gettyimages 544909172 Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest Is Tuesday July 4th at New Yorks Coney Island

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 4: Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island July 4, 2016 in New York City. Joey Chestnut re-took the crown, eating 70 hot dogs and beating last year’s winner Matt Stonie’s 53 hot dogs consumed. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Chesnut wolfed down 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes and will defend his title this weekend.

gettyimages 544887304 Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest Is Tuesday July 4th at New Yorks Coney Island

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 4: Women’s winner Miki Sudo competes in the annual Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island July 4, 2016 in New York City. Joey Chestnut re-took the crown, eating 70 hot dogs and beating last year’s winner Matt Stonie’s 53 hot dogs consumed. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Miki Sudo ate 38.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes and will defend her championship.

The competition will air LIVE Tuesday July 4 on EPSN.

Wonder if Pepto Bismol or Gas-X are additional sponsors?

