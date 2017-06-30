Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Is Tuesday July 4th at New York’s Coney Island

Last year, Joey Chesnut set a NEW hot dog eating record on 4th of July at New York’s Coney Island in the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.
NEW YORK, NY – JULY 4: Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island July 4, 2016 in New York City. Joey Chestnut re-took the crown, eating 70 hot dogs and beating last year’s winner Matt Stonie’s 53 hot dogs consumed. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
Chesnut wolfed down 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes and will defend his title this weekend.
NEW YORK, NY – JULY 4: Women’s winner Miki Sudo competes in the annual Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island July 4, 2016 in New York City. Joey Chestnut re-took the crown, eating 70 hot dogs and beating last year’s winner Matt Stonie’s 53 hot dogs consumed. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)
Miki Sudo ate 38.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes and will defend her championship.
The competition will air LIVE Tuesday July 4 on EPSN.
Wonder if Pepto Bismol or Gas-X are additional sponsors?