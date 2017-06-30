Nevada To Legalize Marijuana July 1st

Last November, 55% of Nevada voted to legalize recreational marijuana, and the day to begin, is tomorrow!

Market Watch reports adults 21 and over can purchase an ounce of weed or one-eighth of an ounce in marijuana-infused edibles and concentrates.

The state of Nevada will reap the rewards of a 10% sales tax, which officials predict will equal over $60 million in the first 2 years.

Colorado is seeing financial green from marijuana sales. Last year, the state took in $1.3 BILLION in revenue from marijuana sales and nearly $200 mil in tax revenue.

California, Massachusetts and Maine are expected to legalize marijuana next year.

I predict higher junk food sales, car insurance rates, and players in the casinos. Think I’m right:)?