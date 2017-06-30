President Trump Fires Another Shot At ‘Morning Joe’

As Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were on Morning Joe discussing Donald Trump’s Twitter attack, the President was sitting in front of the TV watching them.

Trump listened to the MSNBC co-hosts call him “mentally ill” and “unfit to run the country” and then heard them claim that White House officials urged them to call Trump and “beg” him to spike a negative National Enquirer story that was going to be published about them, which they insist they did not do.

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

Shortly after the show, Trump tweeted his response: “Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show.”

Scarborough wasted no time firing back: “Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven’t spoken with you in many months.”

The couple was actually supposed to start their vacation yesterday but delayed it in order to deal to deal with this tweet-o-rama.