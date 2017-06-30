Rob Lowe Is Aware His Bigfoot Story Makes Him Look Crazy, But He Thought He “Was Going To Be Killed”

Big foot exists! How do we know? Actor Rob Lowe says so.

The Parks & Rec actor has a new docuseries TV show called The Lowe Files. Lowe has teamed up with his kids to investigate aliens, paranormal activity, urban legends, monsters, and even Bigfoot in front of the camera. Apparently, Rob along with his two sons have been doing this kind of stuff for years. Essentially they bonded over spooky stories.

Just two days after the trailer for the series dropped, Rob Lowe is already sharing some of his stories from filming. One of which involves a Bigfoot sighting. Ok, ok, he calls it a wood ape, but it sounds a lot like Bigfoot.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lowe said…

“The rest of [what we found I accepted on a] case-by-case basis, but we had an incredible encounter with what locals call the wood ape, which is in the Ozark Mountains. I’m fully aware that I sound like a crazy, Hollywood kook right now.”

Lowe also added that he was genuinely terrified…

“I was lying on the ground thinking I was going to be killed.”

The Lowe Files premieres August 2nd on A&E.