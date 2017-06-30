SONY To Begin Pressing Albums Again Next year

After putting the breaks to pressing vinyl in 1989, SONY will return to making albums next March in Japan, at a factory southwest of Tokyo. No word on what genres they will press. My guess are the ones that are the most profitable.

CNN reports the demand for vinyl continues to grow across a wide demographic.

Consulting firm Deloitte predicts the vinyl music industry will enjoy double-digit growth this year, for the 7th straight year, selling 40,000,000 new albums and garnering up to $900,000,000 in revenue.

Turntable and vinyl related accessory sales are significantly increasing. SONY and Panasonic unveiled new record players last year.

In February, SONY installed an analog record-cutting machine, which makes master copies of records for mass production. Now the company is adding a pressing machine to make them.

Fortunately for former record engineers, SONY is bringing them in to teach younger employees. A good time for those with old-school knowledge to make it profitable again.