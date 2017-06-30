This Dog Really Enjoys Classical Music

Nothing to see here, just a dog trying to get his classical music on.

It’s easy to get lost in a musical moment. There’s just something about classical music. It’s calming. It sets a certain mood. It makes your feel smarter. Apparently all that is true for dogs too!

Take for instance this (what looks like a golden retriever or yellow lab) who is clearly digging to sounds coming from this outdoor orchestra. He wasn’t exactly there to put on a show, but was more than happy to lay down an listen.

By the way, the audience isn’t clapping for the orchestra. They’re clapping for the dog! Oh yeah, they were loving it! Especially when he decided to lay down.

Who’s a good boy?