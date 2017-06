The wines that Trader Joe’s can’t keep in stock… are back in stock!

The canned vino sold out after their release in April and are reportedly going fast again. They’re $3.99 for a four-pack – which is the liquid equivalent of a standard bottle of wine.

Why are they so popular?

Price, portability, and social media spreading the word.

@traderjoes has $1 Sparkling Wine… and it's actually pretty good! #SimplerWines #TraderJoes #DollarWine A post shared by Brittany Knoch (Wakefield) (@brittywakefield) on May 18, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

While a BOTTLE of wine is awkward, a CAN will fit in our purse. Right ladies?