Three randomly selected stories, all of which we talked about on the air this week. Which one is your choice for Story of the Week?

This might be the most terrifying airline flight of all time. It happened on a trip from Perth, Australia to Kuala Lumpur – when an AirAsia jet began violently shaking. One passenger described it as like sitting on a broken washing machine. At one point the pilot says a blade has sheared off in an engine, but the airline isn’t confirming that yet. Passengers also said the pilot asked them to pray, and suggested their survival was at stake. Other than that, the Malaysian vacation was awesome.

Jordan Spieth’s bunker shot to win the 2017 Traveller’s Championship. Oh, my gosh.

The Sea of Cortez may have more sea life than just about any other spot on earth. It’s one of my favorite places to go deep sea fishing, and Cabo San Lucas is one of the world’s great tourist destinations. And so it was that renowned surfing documentarian Brent Bielmann happened to get footage of a very large sea lion begging for a snack. A very large sea lion, as in around 500 pounds – hitching a ride on the back of a charter fishing boat. Bielmann posted it to his Instagram account, along much more of his amazing work. And that’s why you never sit on the transom.

So, what was your favorite story of the week? Take our poll.