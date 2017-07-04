UPDATE: Joey Chesnutt Wins Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion For 2nd Straight Year and Sets NEW Record

July 4, 2017 2:14 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Carmen Cincotti, Hot Dog Eating Contest, Hot Dogs, Joey Chestnut, Matt Stonie, Miki Sudo, Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Joey Chestnut not only held his record eating 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes… he BEAT IT, according to TMZ.

Today at Coney Island NY, Chesnut managed to eat his record setting 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes and today he ate a record setting 72 in the same time frame!

This is Joey Chesnut’s 10th hot do eating record!

Carmen Cincotti finished 2nd with 60 hot dogs and rival Matt Stonie finished 3rd with 48.

Miki Sudo won her 4th straight women’s title, by downing 41 hot dogs, a personal best.

