Police Capture 20 Year Lingerie and Women’s Clothing Thief

July 5, 2017 1:15 PM By Blake Powers
Yesterday, while you were enjoying 4th of July, police in Tokyo, Japan, finally arrested a delivery man, who’s been stealing women’s lingerie and clothing for 20 years, according to JapanToday.

Yasushi Kobayashi works for a printing company in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture. The 61-year-old told police that while on the job, he has been stealing women’s lingerie and clothing that was hanging outside to dry or at laundry mats.

Street surveillance footage shows Kobayashi returning to his truck after stealing items, in April.

Police found over 1,000 items at his home, which he enjoys wearing. I doubt he’ll do so in jail.

