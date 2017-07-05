Burger King Offering Lucky Charms Milkshakes, And It’s Beautiful

July 5, 2017 11:21 AM
A new milkshake inspired by one of the most recognizable cereals of all time has been added to Burger King’s menu.

This summer, cool down at Burger King with their brand new Lucky Charms milkshake.  The chain describes it on their website as “Velvety vanilla-flavored soft serve, Lucky Charms oat cereal with marshmallows, and sweet sauce are hand spun to perfection – to create our twist on one of America’s classic breakfast cereals.”

Well we’re convinced!

And yes, the marshmallows ARE included!  The shake is only being sold for a limited time over the summer, so hurry hurry!

