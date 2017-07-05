Buzz Aldrin Wins The 4th Of July

July 5, 2017 8:58 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: america, Astronaut, Buzz Aldrin, Fourth of July, Moon Landing, patriotic

Buzz Adrin’s patriotism extends far beyond just landing on the moon. In fact, the Fourth of July just might be his favorite holiday of all time.

How do we know? Well, it would seem that he owns every American flag outfit on Earth!

Apparently Buzz’s family wasn’t with him to celebrate the day, but that didn’t stop him from throwing one heck of a party with his assistant Glenna. Buzz went all out, wearing patriotic socks, shorts, bracelets, a Mount Rushmore t-shirt, all while carrying the American flag.

There’s nothing better than an American hero showing some love for his country and freedom!

