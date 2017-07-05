Buzz Aldrin Wins The 4th Of July

Buzz Adrin’s patriotism extends far beyond just landing on the moon. In fact, the Fourth of July just might be his favorite holiday of all time.

How do we know? Well, it would seem that he owns every American flag outfit on Earth!

Apparently Buzz’s family wasn’t with him to celebrate the day, but that didn’t stop him from throwing one heck of a party with his assistant Glenna. Buzz went all out, wearing patriotic socks, shorts, bracelets, a Mount Rushmore t-shirt, all while carrying the American flag.

‪Since my family & @Buzzs_xtina & mascots are away, My Asst Glenna and I are having #FourthofJuly at home & truly getting in the independent spirit.‬ A post shared by Buzz Aldrin (@drbuzzaldrin) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

There’s nothing better than an American hero showing some love for his country and freedom!