Yesterday after the MLS soccer team FC Dallas played at Toyota Stadium, the game was followed with a fireworks celebration, which is where 24 -year-old Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Fox4News.

.@dallascowboys have no comment on #DamienWilson arrest in Frisco last night for aggravated assault pic.twitter.com/GAcPhqEvKb — Lynnanne Nguyen (@LynnanneFOX4) July 5, 2017

Wilson faces (2) counts of felony aggravated assault, with 20 years of prison time attached to each, if convicted.

Wilson has been released on $20,000 bond.

Story developing…