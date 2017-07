First, how have David and Victoria Beckham already been married for 18 years?

Hard to believe, but on July 4th, 1999, one of the biggest star athletes in the world married one of the biggest pop musicians in the world, and they’ve been going strong ever since. To commemorate their 18th anniversary, Posh and Becks both shared some adorable throwback pics on their Instagram pages, some even from the big day itself!

I love you 🙏🏻✨Kisses x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT

Wow we really did this ☺️ Happy Anniversary to an amazing wife , mummy and strong business woman 🙏 ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harpernotoninstagram Love you x A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:42pm PDT

Happy Anniversary!

