Just An Elephant Doing A Handstand In The Swimming Pool

July 5, 2017 8:42 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Elephant, handstand, oregon zoo, samudra, Summer, Swimming Pool

What’s the best thing about summer? Hitting the swimming pool of course!

Roughly two weeks ago, Zola, the dancing gorilla stole our hearts. His love of the swimming pool was instantly viral. However, word travels fast in the animal kingdom. Not to be outdone by Zola, Samudra, an elephant at the Oregon Zoo is giving our Dallas gorilla a run for his money.

Samudra didn’t dance. After some splashing around she did a handstand in her pool. We’ll give her 10 out 10 and no deduction for not pointing her toes.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live