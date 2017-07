Did you know we have a “Make America Great Again” song?

We aren’t sure how this one slipped by us since the song was written by Gary Moore, the former minister of music at First Baptist in Dallas.

However, First Baptist managed to keep the song a secret. The congregation debuted it for President Trump on Saturday night for the “Celebrate Freedom Rally.” Obviously the President loved it! He even tweeted the performance on the Fourth of July.

