Prince’s Drummer John Blackwell Jr. Has Passed Away

It’s always a sad day when we lose someone in the music business. Perhaps even more difficult when they’re only 43-years-old.

John Blackwell Jr., who also happened to be the drummer for Prince, has passed away. While the cause of death is unknown, Blackwell had been diagnosed with a brain tumor just last year. Naturally the assumption is that he passed away due to complications from that tumor.

Blackwell’s wife Yaritza confirmed the news via Instagram, saying that her husband passed away “peacefully in my company today. Thanks God for his life and thanks everyone for their support.” She also shared what my have been his final moments on this Earth, holding his wife’s hand.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Blackwell family. RIP.